McDonald’s Introduces Spicy McNuggets
It has been almost exactly one year since Popeyes turned the fast-food industry on its head with the introduction of its Popeyes' Chicken Sandwich.
Since then, Wendy's, Chick-fil-A, KFC and others have fought for their space in the fast-food chicken war and now, McDonald's is about to shake things up by introducing Spicy McNuggets.
In a press release announcing the new Spicy McNuggets, McDonald's Vice President of Menu Innovation, Linda VanGosen said, "This is the first time we've introduced a new flavor of our classic Chicken McNuggets in the U.S. since they came to menus in 1983."
View this post on Instagram
the hottest news you’ll see on your feed today: Spicy Chicken McNuggets are coming 9.16
According to the announcement, the "spice" in the Spicy McNuggets will come from a cayenne and chili pepper tempura coating.
Spicy McNuggets isn't the only new menu item coming to McDonald's. The fast-food giant also announced a new dipping sauce and new McFlurry.
McDonald's first new dipping sauce since 2017 is called Mighty Hot Sauce. It will join McDonald's other sauces - Creamy Ranch, Honey Mustard, Spicy Buffalo, Sweet 'N Sour, and Tany Barbeque.
Meanwhile, joining the McFlurry with M&M's and the McFlurry with Oreo's is the new Chips Ahoy! McFlurry. McDonald's says the new McFlurry will feature "vanilla soft-serve, caramel topping and Chips Ahoy! cookie pieces blended throughout "
Chips Ahoy! chocolate chip cookies are a product of Nabisco, which also makes Oreo cookies.
McDonald's says the Spicy McNuggets, Mighty Hot Sauce and Chips Ahoy! McFlurry will be available in select McDonald's locations for a limited time starting Sept. 16.