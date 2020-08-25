McDonald’s Introduces Spicy McNuggets

It has been almost exactly one year since Popeyes turned the fast-food industry on its head with the introduction of its Popeyes' Chicken Sandwich.

Since then, Wendy's, Chick-fil-A, KFC and others have fought for their space in the fast-food chicken war and now, McDonald's is about to shake things up by introducing Spicy McNuggets.

In a press release announcing the new Spicy McNuggets, McDonald's Vice President of Menu Innovation, Linda VanGosen said, "This is the first time we've introduced a new flavor of our classic Chicken McNuggets in the U.S. since they came to menus in 1983."





According to the announcement, the "spice" in the Spicy McNuggets will come from a cayenne and chili pepper tempura coating.

Spicy McNuggets isn't the only new menu item coming to McDonald's. The fast-food giant also announced a new dipping sauce and new McFlurry.

McDonald's first new dipping sauce since 2017 is called Mighty Hot Sauce. It will join McDonald's other sauces - Creamy Ranch, Honey Mustard, Spicy Buffalo, Sweet 'N Sour, and Tany Barbeque.

Meanwhile, joining the McFlurry with M&M's and the McFlurry with Oreo's is the new Chips Ahoy! McFlurry. McDonald's says the new McFlurry will feature "vanilla soft-serve, caramel topping and Chips Ahoy! cookie pieces blended throughout "

Chips Ahoy! chocolate chip cookies are a product of Nabisco, which also makes Oreo cookies.

McDonald's says the Spicy McNuggets, Mighty Hot Sauce and Chips Ahoy! McFlurry will be available in select McDonald's locations for a limited time starting Sept. 16.