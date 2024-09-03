Philadelphia is an amazing spot to try all types of cuisine.

You can find some of the best restaurants in the country all throughout this city.

Bring from the Philadelphia, PA area, you really get to experience some of the most amazing food on the East Coast.

If you're looking to try out some really amazing Mediterranean-inspired food, there's one spot in particular that you need to try first.

According to Yelp, there's one restaurant in Philadelphia you MUST try.

Yelp is such an amazing tool that will always guide you in the right direction when you’re trying something new.

There are actual reviews from real customers for just about every single business you can think of.

The best part is that you’re probably going to get some brutally honest feedback on there, so if you find a positive Yelp review, that business must be good. When it comes to searching for Mediterranean-inspired food in the entire city of Philadelphia, Yelp reviewers have revealed that it’s located on 4th Street!

If you’re craving Mediterranean-inspired food, you’re in for a treat because one of the absolute best Greek-inspired spots in Philly is Café La Maude.

It’s a cozy little gem known for its French-Lebanese fusion with a Mediterranean touch.

The vibe here is laid-back yet vibrant, and the food is said to be nothing short of delicious.

Whether you're stopping by for brunch or looking to enjoy a great meal, Café La Maude delivers.

Zhenya V., a Yelp reviewer from Princeton, NJ wrote "Unique Foods. Friendly Staff. Great atmosphere. I really enjoyed my time at Cafe La Maude. This place caters French/Lebanese cuisine and it's delicious. Brisket Huevos was a great filling meal! I am definitely coming back here again."

Their menu is packed with Mediterranean-inspired dishes like shakshuka and souvlaki with fresh ingredients.

With a welcoming atmosphere and a prime location in Northern Liberties, this café nails it every time.

Whether you're local or just passing through, Café La Maude is the go-to spot when you want that Greek flavor with a bit of French flair.