A lottery ticket — which was sold at a very busy Burlington County, NJ retailer — just won an incredible $7.1 million dollar jackpot.

The ticket, which matched all six numbers for the New Jersey Lottery’s Pick-6 drawing on September 22, was sold at ShopRite store on Route 38 in Hainesport, lottery officials announced on Friday.

The winning numbers were: 08, 15, 28, 31, 33 and 39.

At the time of purchase, players choose between annuity prizes and cash value.

This ticket selected the annuity jackpot. Meaning the winner will receive payments over the course of 29 years.

Had they selected a "lump sum" payment, the cash value of the winning ticket would have been about $3.7 million, officials said on Friday.

The ShopRite store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The next Pick-6 drawing is scheduled for Monday (September 26). That jackpot now resets to $2 million.

The winner has not come forward just yet (as far as we know). However, it's important to remember that New Jersey law does allow jackpot winners to remain anonymous.

In fact, since 2020, the New Jersey Lottery has allowed winners to remain anonymous, according to published reports.

This wasn't Thursday's only Pick-6 winning ticket either. Two tickets sold elsewhere in the state matched five out of the six white balls drawn last night. Both tickets had the 3X multiplier, so they are each worth $15,825.

Just yesterday, we told you about a $50,000 winning ticket for the Pennsylvania lottery. That ticket was sold at the Smoker's Express store, located at 813 West Trenton Avenue in Morrisville.

