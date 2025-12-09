Great news. Mezeh Mediterranean Grill has finally announced an opening date for its new Princeton location.

The fast-casual restaurant is in the newest strip, comprised of all restaurants, in Nassau Park Pavilion on Route 1 South in West Windsor Township.

Anxious fans of Mezeh have been waiting over a year for the opening, but they won't have to wait much longer.

The new Mezeh in Nassau Park is opening December 11

According to the restaurant's social media, the grand opening is scheduled for Thursday, December 11.

Get a free bowl with purchase on grand opening day

Stop by for free food during the grand opening. Between 10 AM and 2 PM, then again between 5 PM and 8 PM, each guest in line will get a FREE BOWL when you buy a house drink (in-store only, one free bowl per customer). For more details, click here.

At Mezeh, you'll create your own bowl using proteins, greens, grains, and toppings. Then, you add sauces, sides, and even sweets.

The restaurant uses fresh ingredients, has bold flavors, and makes everything from scratch.

You can check out the menu by clicking here.

Just Salad, Bluestone Lane, and Paris Baguette are in same area of shopping center

Mezeh is joining three other fast-casual restaurants on that block. Just Salad and Bluestone Lane opened almost a year ago, in February 2024.

Bluestone Lane is an Australian-inspired café and coffee shop. Brunch is on the menu all day with different pastries, sandwiches, wraps, toasts, award-winning coffee, and more.

Just Salad lets you build your own salads, wraps, bowls, and more.

In May of 2024, Paris Baguette opened. It's a bakery/café serving pastries, gourmet sandwiches, salads, cakes, and more sweet stuff.

The new Mezeh is located at 151 Nassau Park Boulevard, Princeton, NJ.

