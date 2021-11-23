Mercer County Ice Rink Open For the Season in West Windsor, NJ

Lace up those skates, the Mercer County Ice Rink is now open for the season, according to the official Mercer County website and Facebook page.

In case you didn't know, the Mercer County Ice Rink is located in Mercer County Park in West Windsor Township, and is open to the public. It's quite a popular spot during the winter months.

Bring your family and friends for a good time. It's open from now until March 11th, 2022. Don't worry if you don't have your own ice skates, you can rent them. If you're bringing your own skates, the rink offers a skate sharpening service. There's a snack bar with tables, and a lounge to hang out in, with a fireplace. Sounds fun, doesn't it?

I used to go ice skating all the time as a kid. The Cranbury Lake would freeze over and we'd spend countless hours skating until we were blue...the best memories. We'd bring hot chocolate in a thermos to warm us up.

It's been a while since I've been on skates, though. If you're a little rusty, like I am, ice skating lessons are available. For more information, click here.

Mercer County Executive, Brian M. Hughes says, "Generations of Mercer County residents have enjoyed our Skating Center, which continues to grow in popularity. Ice skating is a great way for everyone in the family to stay active during the cold winter months.”

General Public Skating hours are Monday - Friday, 10am - 3pm, Friday night, 7:45pm - 9:45pm. Saturday, 1pm - 3:30pm, 5pm - 7pm, and 7:45pm - 9:45pm, and Sunday, 1pm - 3:30pm. There's also an Adults Only skate.

For more information and pricing, click here.

Have fun.

LOOK: See what Christmas was like the year you were born