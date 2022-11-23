After spending most of your Thanksgiving gathered around a table of food or on the couch napping and watching football, you'll need a little fresh air...a little time outside to get some exercise.

The Mercer County Park Commission invites you once again this year to #OptOutside on Friday (November 25th), according to TAPinto Hamilton/Robbinsville, and they've even put together a bunch of fun activities for you.

This annual event encourages you to grab your family and friends, head to a bunch of Mercer County's parks and get movin' and groovin'. It'll feel so good to work off some of that stuffing and pumpkin pie. Lol.

The parks are open from 7am - 7pm.

Here are some activities for you to enjoy:

*A five mile hike challenge at Mercer County Park (1638 Old Trenton Road in West Windsor Township). Click HERE for detailed instructions and a map with parking info, points on interest and the trail. You'll have a really pretty view of the lake.

*A five mile bike challenge at Mercer Meadows (111-167 Cold Soil Road in Lawrence Township). Click HERE for instructions and details on the bike loop, bridge, boardwalk and more. Don't worry, it's mostly flat.

*A scavenger hunt at John A. Roebling Memorial Park (30 Wedge Drive in Trenton). Click HERE for a map and the clues you'll need.

*A 5 mile hike challenge at Baldpate Mountain (28 Fiddlers Creek Road in Titusville). Click HERE for details. This one has a rock stair climb.

All of the above instructions and details are in Spanish as well.

So, take a break from Black Friday shopping, decorating for the holidays or just unplug from your laptop for a few hours and #OptOutside.

All of the activities are free and open to everyone.

Get out there and have some fun.

