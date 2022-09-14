Registration is now open for the coolest event in Mercer County, according to the Mercer County Park Commission.

Do you like camping? You and your family are invited to a big community camp out this fall.

Get our free mobile app

Doesn't that sound like fun?

It's happening Saturday, October 1st through Sunday, October 2nd at one of the great county parks, Rosedale Park.

There will be activities for all ages, so grab your tent and camping gear and get ready for a weekend packed with fun.

Once the sun sets the fun begins with a camp fires. I know what you're thinking...of course you'll be able to make s'mores. Hot dogs too. There's nothing like a hot dog roasted over a camp fire or some just made gooey s'mores. Yum.

Tom Merton Tom Merton loading...

There will also be organized games and nature crafts for the kids. Mercer County Naturalists will lead night hikes and before your curl up in your sleeping bag to get some sleep you'll do a little star gazing.

If you're the outdoorsy type, this is for you.

The next morning there will be a complimentary breakfast before going home.

Sounds like fun, doesn't it?

If you'd like to go, I would register fast. Space is limited. There is room for 20 tent sites (about 80 people).

Click HERE to register. It's only $15 per person to sign up. Check in on October 1st will be between 3pm and 6pm.

Set up early so you can relax and enjoy. No pets allowed.

Hopefully, you'll get a nice, fall weather, but, if it rains a rain date will be determined.

For more information, click HERE.

Mercer County from A to Z...Everything You Need to Know There's so much to do, see, and eat in Mercer County. I've put together a little guide for you, so you don't miss a thing. This is just a start, but, will keep you busy for awhile.

How to Make Chris Rollins' Famous Pumpkin Pie Martini Follow these easy steps:

8 Places to Get Amazing Apple Cider Donuts in Central Jersey Sink your teeth into these hot, fresh apple cider donuts this fall!

Here Are 6 Popular Hayrides to Check Out In South Jersey This Fall Grab your friends, family, fall jacket and hop in! w=We're going hayriding in South Jersey!

The Most Iconic New Jersey Foods A new PST Poll asked, "What are your favorite foods that are known for being 'New Jersey foods'?" Some of these may seem obvious, especially if you're from the Garden State, some are not so obvious. See if you can guess, then, take a look at this picture gallery....warning, this may make your mouth water.