Mercer County Park Summer Concert Series in West Windsor, NJ

Get ready for some summer fun at Mercer County Park. The Mercer County Summer Concert Series kicks off Friday, July 8th, according to the Mercer County Park Commission.

There's something for everyone with many different themes and genres like Dance Night, Rock Night, Latin Night, R&B Night, and Soul Night.

Check out the schedule below and see what you like:

Most of the shows are Friday evenings at Mercer County Park's Festival Grounds, near the ice rink...the perfect way to kick off your weekend. It's a great outdoor venue.

Bring your family and friends for a night of awesome live music close to home. Admission is only $5 per person. Children 12 and under will be admitted for FREE. What a deal...especially now when everything is so expensive.

You can arrive one hour before the concert start time to hang out, eat and drink. There will be vendors on site. Sorry, no outside food or drinks are allowed except for SEALED plastic bottles of water (it will be summer after all). No glass bottles please.

You are allowed to bring lawn chairs, beach chairs, or blankets to relax and enjoy the music.

There is one Sunday afternoon show on July 17th at South Riverwalk Park. Parking and admission are free.

This is certainly something to look forward to. For more information, ticket pricing, and concert updates, click HERE.

Mercer County Park is located at 1638 Old Trenton Road in West Windsor Township.

Save the dates. See you there. I'll be the one singing and dancing.

