Mercer County Park has been upping its game recently with new additions and improvements...the latest, batting cages, as seen on the Mercer County Park Commission Facebook page.

Park crew are working hard to put them up all this week so they'll be ready for you to use Friday, April 7th.

The post read, "BALL PLAYERS! We know you have been waiting for the batting cages to open - and GOOD NEWS - they should be up and set up by 4/7! We hope you enjoy the, and want to thank you for your patience as we put them up."

The park will also be debuting a zip line and ropes course this summer. This is exciting. It will be the first of its kind in the park. It will have all different level of difficulty, so everyone can enjoy it.

Mercer County Executive, Brian M. Hughes announced that the first phase of construction is happening now (Spring 2023).

It's going to be across from the Festival Grounds, where the Summer Concert and Movie Series take place.

Speaking of Festival Grounds, the Mercer County Park Commission will be announcing the lineup soon for the Summer Concert Series.

Locals were on the hunt recently for "Golden Tickets" in Mercer County Park and Rosedale Park. The lucky ones who found them got free tickets to any concert this summer. Hopefully, they'll hide more soon. Keep an eye on the Park Commission's social media for clues.

The Summer Movie Series is always a good time too. The featured movies for 2023 should be announced soon.

