Wow, this is cool. This summer, you'll be able to go zip lining and try out a new ropes course in Mercer County, according to The Mercer Monthly.

Mercer County Executive, Brian M. Hughes announced that the first phase of construction is underway at Mercer County Park on its first ropes course and zip line area. Exciting.

The new attraction is being built right across from the Festival Grounds. The ropes course will have different levels of difficulty to give all ages an opportunity to have some fun.

You'll be able to cross bridges, take on obstacles, balance on ropes and glide through the sky on a new, cool zip line, the newsletter says.

Hughes said, "We are constantly looking for ways to attract new users to our park system and stay on the cutting edge of outdoor recreation offerings, so I'm excited that our Mercer County Park Commission, under Executive Director Aaron T. Watson, advanced this project." He continued, "I'm confident it will be well received and be another economic generator in our long list of active recreation amenities. Watch for its opening this summer."

Mercer County Park already has a bunch of fun features including dirt and paved walking and hiking trails for all skill levels, playgrounds, a splash park, boathouse for rentals, picnic area, tennis courts, dog park for both big and small dogs, an outdoor concert venue, ice skating rink, ball fields, and more.

The new zip line area and ropes course is currently on track for a mid-summer opening. I will let you know as soon as I find out any more information.

Sounds like fun, doesn't it?

Mercer County Park is off of Hughes Drive in Hamilton and Old Trenton Road in West Windsor.