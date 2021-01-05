Mercer County Restaurants Made The Best of NJ Restaurant Guide

According to Best of NJ.com, two restaurants in Mercer County have made the Best of New Jersey Restaurant guide for 2020. The first one is The Meeting House on Witherspoon Street in Princeton. This restaurant was once a house and was restored by the owners and opened as a restaurant in 2019. Best of NJ likes that The Meeting House in Princeton has a very seasonal food and cocktail menu with very unique flavors and that it's a place for families as well as attend a happy hour there with coworkers or friends. The pictures of the inside are beautiful too. Follow them on Instagram and Facebook for more info and upcoming promotions.

Google Maps

The second restaurant in Mercer County that made the Best of New Jersey Restaurant guide for 2020 is KHO Social on Route 33 in Robbinsville. KHO Social is described as an upscale Chinese food restaurant with delicious cocktails and a beautiful ambience inside. Chef Steve Kuo and Executive Chef Yang Huang opened the restaurant earlier this year and they both have extensive resumes. Their Facebook and Instagram accounts are loaded with pictures of their food and even some celebrity guests that have stopped by since they opened.

KHO Social Instagram

Maybe you should give restaurants a try in 2021. Check out the full list of the Best Restaurants In New Jersey according to Best of NJ here.

This pandemic has been extremely tough on small businesses, but especially the restaurant industry. I was apart of this industry for many years before and even during my time as a radio dj. My heart broke for my friends who were servers and bartenders during this pandemic. First no indoor dining was allowed, but outdoor dining was allowed. Then, indoor dining was limited and the weather got chilly, so no one really wanted to do outdoor dining anymore. Some restaurants even closed for good or I keep reading that some restaurants are going to be closed for the winter season because they will actually lose less money that way. I hope things get better this spring and these restaurants and staff can bounce back. I think whenever we can support these local restaurants we should, whether it's safely dining in, or ordering takeout.