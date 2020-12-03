Mercer County Restaurants Way Better than National Chains

I have only been a Mercer County resident for about a year, but I've worked for PST for 8 years and I also went to Rider University, so I've dined in plenty of restaurants and eaten at a bunch of local spots. Some people like to eat at chain restaurants, or well known national restaurants, but I have to say, after dining at these places, I do not have the desire to eat at those national chains. These are the restaurants that I have eaten at in Mercer County that I think are way better than national food chains.