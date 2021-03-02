Primo Hoagies In Ewing Has Reopened

Have you ever driven past a business and just thought to yourself, "Oh wow! They are closed now. I wonder what they are going to do there now." Many people were saying that about Primos Hoagies in Ewing.

Facebook users were trying to figure out what happened to Primos Hoagies in Ewing. Many people were asking if the business closed for good or if it would be coming back soon. Primos Hoagies' Facebook page made it known that the Ewing location is back up and open for business.

Primos Hoagies in Ewing is located at 238 Scotch Road, Ewing, NJ 08628.

Primos Hoagies has multiple locations throughout Mercer and Bucks County. Here are some of the locations in our area.

Primos Hoagies Hamiltions Square - 2222 NJ-33, Hamilton Square, NJ

Primos Hoagie Newtown - 2100 S Eagle Rd, Newtown, Pa

Primos Hoagies Langhorne - 360 Oxford Valley Road, Langhorne, Pa

Primos Hoagies Bensalem - 2862 Street Rd, Bensalem, Pa

Primos Hoagies Trevoes - 542 Andrew Road, Trevose, Pa

The Primos Hoagies in Ewing is letting everyone know that they have in fact reopened. In the Facebook post, it mentioned, “Come Back and See Us." We learned from the Primos Hoagies website that the restaurant is running a rewards points program as well. On all hoagies and catering trays, you can earn a point for every dollar spent. After earning 200 points you will be eligible to receive a "$10 credit that can be redeemed at any participating Primo Hoagies location."

The Ewing location that recently reopened is open for business Monday through Friday from 10 am to 8 pm, according to the Primos Hoagies’ website.