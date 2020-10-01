Mercer County Turkey Trot Goes Virtual This Year

Planning on doing the Mercer County Turkey Trot this year? It's on, but, will be different than in years past, according to the event's official website.

The 8th Annual Mercer County Turkey Trot will virtual this year because of the pandemic. But, the organizers are going all out to make sure it's the best one yet. It's going to be held during Thanksgiving week, with the proceeds going to local food pantries, who have an immediate need. So many people right here in our area desperately need food for themselves and their families due to lost jobs, affecting their family income, and those who have been or are sick with COVID and can't work. You can help, sign up today.

Although the race is so much fun to do it with your friends & family, in person, it can still be great. Think about it, friends from all over can participate this year as well. The dates are November 21st through November 29th. As always, you have your choice of either the 5K run or the 1-mile walk. You can run or walk wherever you'd like and whenever you'd like to, during that week.

Registration is only $30, with the proceeds going to many of our awesome local charities like TASK (Trenton Area Soup Kitchen), Rise Community Partnership, Mercer Street Friends Food Bank, Jewish Family & Children's Service, and Catholic Charities Diocese of Trenton.

Organizers are hoping to donate even more this year than last year's over $50,000. Wow. These charities could definitely use your support this year, so please sign up , have some fun, and do good in our community. If you sign up as team of 10 or more, each team member will get a discount of $3 off registration. That's great.

You can get more details, your digital race bib, map your route, buy your official race t-shirt, and train with other participants by clicking here

Good luck.