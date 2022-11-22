Burn Some Cals Before Thanksgiving Dinner To Support A Good Cause

Thanksgiving is only days away and if you want to burn some calories before dinner this year, you have to head down to Mercer County Park.

The Mercer County Turkey Trot is happening for the 10th year in a row and there’s still time to sign up! It will all take place on Thanksgiving morning and everyone who is willing to participate in the area is welcome to come and run this amazing race with other members of the community.

The Tenth Annual Mercer County Turkey Trot is a 5K race and 1-mile walk that is raising money to support local food banks and pantries just in time for the holiday season.

This annual event started out as just a few people coming together to raise money and has grown into something much bigger. Every year the signup list is huge and this more often than not turns out to be a sold-out event.

Not only will this race make you feel energized and ready to take on the biggest meal of the year, but you’ll also be giving back to the community as you do it.

According to their website, MercerCountyTurkeyTrot.com, the participants have ranged from casual runners and walkers to highly competitive athletes. So, no matter what category you fall under, this is a welcoming and safe space for everyone to start off Thanksgiving morning by exercising and giving back!

If you’re looking to sign up with a team or just on your own, you can still do so by heading to their website.

