Thanksgiving is just a few weeks away and if you haven't already set your plans, it's time to do so now. It's time to start deciding whether or not to join the in-laws on turkey day, or if you want to keep it simple with just your immediate family. It's time to start planning dishes and who in your family should or shouldn't be on turkey duty. You have to plan all this kind of stuff out early so chaos doesn't erupt the week of.

Traveling is going to be nuts this year. Since a lot of people didn't celebrate Thanksgiving with their families last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, they want to make up for lost time and travel to see their loved ones. In some cases, this will be the first time a lot of people have seen some of their family members in almost two years. I know my mom's side of the family is having a huge get-together this year. It will be the first time I have seen some of my cousins since the start of the pandemic.

Let's hope you don't have family in Newark, New Jersey. The city was just named one of the worst places for Thanksgiving. Wallet Hub conducted a study on the best places for Turkey Day. They measured factors like the cost of Thanksgiving dinner, whether or not it may rain in the area, history of delayed flights, and more.

According to Wallet Hub, out of 100 cities, Newark came in at number 98. So if I were you, I would stay out of that area this Thanksgiving.