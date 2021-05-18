Newark, NJ Named the WORST City to Start a Career in 2021

It is officially graduation season. Although it may be one of the happiest times of a college graduates life, it may also be the scariest. Now it's time to start thinking about the future and planning what's next. Now it's time to dive head first into the career you have been prepping for, for the past few years. Now it's time to enter the real world.

Even though not everyone starts the career of their dreams straight out of college, it is always good to start mapping out what you want to do and where you want to be. There are so many factors to consider when finding the right location to start your career including the job-market saturation, housing affordability, commuter-friendliness and more.

According to Wallet Hub, unfortunately this years graduates are not entering the job market at the best time at all. Just last month, the unemployment rate for people ages 20 through 24 was 10.5% because of the pandemic. There is good news however! According to Wallet Hub, employers plan to hire 7.2% more graduates from the Class of 2021 than they did from the Class of 2020 thanks to the rollout of the covid vaccines.

Wallet Hub put together a list of the best and worst cities in the country to start a career in 2021 and Newark, New Jersey came in dead last out of 182 cities. Some of the factors used to determine each city's rank included metrics like workforce diversity, quality of life, share of workers in poverty, monthly average starting salary, housing affordability and more.

For Newark to be the worst city out of all the major cities in the country is very telling. So graduates, you may want to think twice before looking into career opportunities there.