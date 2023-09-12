I can confidently say I’ve never visited a restaurant or bar just to check out the toilet seat, but that may change. When you’re scrolling on TikTok late at night, you never know just what you’re going to find.

The other day I stumbled across a TikTok user that has an online shop. Her username on TikTok is BaileyHikawa and she has an online business that has an amazing array of phone cases, toilet seats, and accessories.

This online shop is full of amazingly, quirky items that will trap you down a wormhole of scrolling. I stumbled across a video made by Bailey Hikawa of a clear toilet seat that had bacon, lettuce, bread, tomato, and even packets of Duke’s mayonnaise in it.

Obviously, it wasn't full of real food, but it was such a fun and unique design the designer had made for a client. It turns out, that the client who had purchased this custom toilet seat was the people of Middle Child Clubhouse in Philly!

If you’ve never heard of the restaurant before, Middle Child Clubhouse is a restaurant that is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner in Philadelphia and is apparently known for its BLT sandwiches, hence the toilet seat.

This is such a fun addition to the restaurant and as soon as I saw I could see some of the products sold on baileyhikawa.com so locally, I was ready to jump in the car and see if it had been installed yet!

Name another restaurant in the area that’s home to a custom BLT toilet seat, I’ll wait!

