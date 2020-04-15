Miley Cyrus and Blink-182 Team Up on Unreleased Track: Listen

Miley Cyrus and Blink-182's collaboration "I Really Wish I Hated You" has leaked online.

The collaboration was originally intended for the band's eighth studio album, NINE, and was ultimately released without her featured vocals. When a portion of the song was leaked to an Italian Blink-182 fan site, fans speculated that it was fake or that her vocals were added to the band's previously recorded track.

But Blink-182 member Mark Hoppus confirmed on a Twitch stream on April 12 that the collaboration was in fact real. Hoppus has been hosting numerous live streams while in quarantine amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

When a fan questioned Hoppus about the authenticity of the collaboration ("Did it leak?") Hoppus said, "I will be right back and we’ll talk about this." Moments later, after finishing playing Animal Crossing, he addressed the Cyrus feature.

"I don’t know what the story is with… well, I know exactly what the story is with the Miley Cyrus version of 'I Really Wish I Hated You,' but I did not realize that it was in the world," he told viewers. "So I'm trying to find out answers."

Fans immediately began asking for more information about the collaboration. "She [Cyrus] sang on a version of ‘I Really Wish I Hated You’ and apparently it leaked," Hoppus concluded.

Listen to the song, below.