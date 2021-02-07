Miley Cyrus Closes Super Bowl TikTok Concert With Powerful Performance of ‘The Climb’

Miley Cyrus kicked off the Super Bowl with a pre-game tailgate TikTok concert.

On Sunday (February 7), the Hannah Montana alum held a full-scale concert that was hosted by Steve Harvey and MJ Acosta. The show also featured country singer Kane Brown and actress Rebel Wilson. It was available to stream on the social media platform, though a portion of the show aired on CBS.

Cyrus performed in front of a small crowd of frontline workers, who wore face masks during the event and had been vaccinated against COVID-19 prior to the show.

Cyrus' show sparked a handful of viral moments, like when she dressed as a punk rock cheerleader and performed "Hey Mickey." Cyrus brought Billy Idol out to perform "Night Crawling" and his hit, "White Wedding." Fans were also surprised when she brought out Joan Jett for a performance of "Bad Karma" along with her iconic hits, "Bad Reputation" and "I Hate Myself for Loving You."

Cyrus performed new music off her latest record Plastic Hearts, along with some of her breakout hits, including "Party in the U.S.A."

The singer ended the show with an epic performance of "The Climb," her hit single from Hannah Montana: The Movie. Cyrus told the crowd that the song is "about never giving up and never giving in." Both the crowd and social media were moved by her performance of "The Climb," which is about conquering an uphill battle, during a time when we all need a little bit of hope and inspiration.

See fan reactions, below.