Millville’s Ryquell Armstead’s Football Season May Be Over

Fox 29 reports, Ryquell Armstead from Millville New Jersey, may not be back to play for the Jacksonville Jaguars this season. The reason why Ryquell's rookie season may be over is not due to an injury, he is actually suffering really bad from COVID-19. After he contracted coronavirus, he has been hospitalized twice because of it. He is having very bad respiratory issues according to ESPN Senior Writer Adam Schefter. Since there is a lot of running involved in football, especially in Ryquell's, it would make him very difficult to be on the field with his teammates.

Ryquell Armstead attended Millville Senior High School in Cumberland County, the same high school as Mike Trout. After he graduated from high school, Ryquell attended Temple University where he played football for them for four years. After his four years were done at Temple, he was drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2019 NFL Draft. He was a fifth round pick and I'm sure people from his town of Millville were very excited to see him play in Florida. To see COVID-19 rob this very talented young man of his rookie year in the NFL just breaks my heart. Hasn't this virus taken enough from us already? Fox 29 reports, a senior writer from ESPN says he will return next season.

Stay strong Ryquell! Actually I'll say, Stay Jersey Strong! We can't wait to see you come back next season.