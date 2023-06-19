Miss New Jersey 2023 Homecoming Parade Set For Northfield, NJ

When you win your state qualifying crown, you have a 1 in 51 chance to become the next Miss America.

This is exactly where Victoria Mozitis finds herself right now after winning The Miss New Jersey 2023 competition this past Saturday night, June 17, 2023 at Resorts Casino Hotel in Atlantic City.

It was a hard fought and highly competitive contest, featuring cousin versus cousin in the Final Two contestants … with Victoria Mozitis coming out on top against her cousin Grace Mozitis.

Grace Mozitis is an overwhelming favorite to win New Jersey 2024.

About the upcoming homecoming parade for Victoria in Northfield, New Jersey tomorrow, Tuesday, June 20, 2023 … Victoria’s Father Tom wrote the following on his Facebook Page:

“The Great City of Northfield is celebrating Victoria Mozitis, your MISS NEW JERSEY 2023 (I like the sound of that), with a parade! WE LOVE OUR TOWN!!!!!! Please see the info provided! On behalf of Victoria, Kathy, Tommy and I: We could not be more grateful for the support, the messages of congratulation, and LOVE we have felt following this wonderful honor that has been bestowed upon Victoria! Victoria's goal is to serve the state of New Jersey throughout the upcoming year and as a delegate for Miss America!!!!! THANK YOU!!!!”

See below for the details about tomorrow’s parade:

Victoria Mozitis attends Rider University and her community service initiative is:

LE.A.P., which stands for Literacy, Enhancement, Artistry and Performance.

Miss New Jersey 2023, Victoria Mozitis has already had her first official event on the beach - ocean in Atlantic City.

Earlier today, a very grateful Victoria Mozitis wrote the following on her Facebook Page:

”I feel completely overwhelmed with love from all of the messages I have received since becoming MissNew Jersey. I am slowly but surely getting my responses out, but for now please know that your kind words mean the world to me. It is an absolute honor to be a representative of our sweet state!”

This was the first moment where it all started to feel real: the iconic Miss America/New Jersey toe-dip in the Atlantic Ocean. I am so thrilled to spend another (!!) year with Ashley Greco as my teen!” said Victoria Mozitis.

