If you're heading to Atlantic City, bring your appetite...there's a new steakhouse in town, with a familiar name, according to a press release.

Dougherty's Steakhouse and Raw Bar is now open in Resorts Casino and Hotel, at the end of the iconic Atlantic City boardwalk. The Dougherty family, Atlantic City restauranteurs, have been around for many years. They have always been committed to quality and service. Four generations of the family have thrived in the local restaurant scene, growing their well known brand to include some of the best spots in town...the Knife & Fork Inn, Harry’s Oyster Bar, and Linwood Country Club.

“We are excited to announce the opening of Dougherty’s Steakhouse and Raw Bar in the historic Resorts Casino Hotel,” said Frank Dougherty. “The space has been beautifully renovated in classic steakhouse style with modern touches and the new menu allows steaks and chops to share the spotlight with an expansive raw bar and carefully curated wine list. We are happy to be included in the amenities Resorts offers to its guests and the dining public, especially as COVID restrictions begin to ease, and we look forward to an amazing summer.”

For a reservation, click here or you can also call (609) 340-6555. I can't to try it. My mouth is watering while I type this. Lol.

Dougherty's Steakhouse and Raw Bar is located on the dining level of Resorts Casino Hotel. It's open Sundays - Thursdays, 4pm - 9pm, and Fridays and Saturdays, 4pm - 9:30pm. Stop by and check out the live entertainment too.

