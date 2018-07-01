Missed Freedom Festival? Experience it Here [VIDEO]

Another WPST Freedom Festival is in the books. Today we spent the day at Mercer County Park for the 14th annual WPST Freedom Festival. It may have been a hot one, but that did not stop us from having fun.

Mercer County Park was packed and everyone enjoyed themselves on the rides, eating food, and watching the various entertainment. Missed out on today? Well, you missed a lot. There were great bands like The Jump Off and Cherry Crush, plus DJ EeE kept things going between sets. We had our annual wiener dog race presented by Dog & Cats Rule, the West Point Parachute Team jumped from a helicopter, Amerikick showed off their skills, we held a DeLorenzo's Pizza eating contest and a car show, and of course there were fireworks.

If you missed out on the day, we can forgive you. We hope to see you next year.

Watch a highlight reel here: