Two Sharks Caught On Camera As They Devour Sick Dolphin In LBI

WARNING: This story and correlating video is graphic.

Sea life activity has been at an all-time high this year but this is one of the most shocking encounters spotted yet.

This past Thursday, swimmers in Long Beach Island were ordered to get out of the water when two sharks were spotted circling around a sick, bleeding dolphin.

Moments later, the sharks attacked and the dolphin was unfortunately eaten.

I am not going to lie. I am struggling to write this as we speak but this occurrence is a bit more common than you think.

“That’s what sharks are out there for, to clean the ocean,” said Robert Schoelkopf, executive director of the Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine. “It’s not the first time an injured, bleeding animal has drawn sharks to it.”

It is just very rarely spotted along the coast of New Jersey and on camera no less.

Experts want the public to know that as uncomfortable as it is to watch a scene like this play out to not get involved.