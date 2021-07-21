Seagull Attacks Girl’s Face on Slingshot Ride in Wildwood NJ

Oh no it didn't!

A video of a girl being attacked on a Sling Shot ride at Morey's Piers on the Wildwood Boardwalk has gone viral.

She was attacked - by a seagull! In the face!

Kudos to the girl for having the presence of mind to peel the bird off of her!

Can you imagine at the end of the ride the girl trying to explain what happened?

Here's a question - does she even know that this video exists?

(If you know this girl, we'd love to talk with her. She should email me directly: joe.kelly@townsquaremedia.com)

Now, this isn't the first time this Sling Shot ride in Wildwood has had one of its videos go viral. It was just last week that another video was released showing these boys sleepy reaction to the fun:

From their website here's how Morey's Piers describe the ride, which they call the Springshot:

"Climb up. Strap in. Hold on as spring power and steel aircraft cables send you straight up into the air.

Don’t worry; you don’t have to do it alone. Two can ride the Springshot so if you have to hold someone’s hand and count to three, you better count quicker because this thing is about to launch you and your pal to speeds over 75 MPH.

Once you’re back down to the ground at a not-as-fast 0 MPH, you can buy a DVD of the whole thing we filmed."

Are you going to be the next victim - um, thrill rider - on the Slingshot?

