It’s officially summer time and one of the best parts about summer is getting to get some treats from the ice cream man.

No matter how old or young you are, it’s one of life’s most simple pleasures. When you’re laying on your couch in the air conditioning or if you’re outside relaxing by the pool and you hear that truck jingle getting closer, it’s genuinely so exciting.

It’s like a beacon for kids during the summer and it’s such an exciting part of summer. In our area throughout New Jersey and Pennsylvania, we see a lot of Mister Softee trucks coming in and out of the neighborhoods but the catch is, you never know when they’re going to be around!

To fix that problem, Mister Softee has officially launched an app where ice cream lovers can track the nearest truck to them and see just how far away the closest truck is to their house.

Pretty awesome right? I wish this app was around when I was a kid. It would’ve taken summer vacations from school to a new level.

All you have to do is download the new Mister Softee app, enter your zip code and it will bring up the closest trucks to your location. It’s truly that easy.

Mister Softee originated in Philadelphia in the late 50s and now 625 trucks are traveling throughout 18 states across the United States serving up that frozen goodness!

You can download the Mister Softee app on both Apple and Android products as well! Get more info here.