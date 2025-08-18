We all feel it if you have any sort of commute in your daily routine. Nobody likes to be stuck in traffic. It may honestly been of the most annoying things about driving, going to work, running errands, etc.

It’s so easy to lose patience and to get annoyed and we all know the struggle. Some hours on the road just feel more chaotic than others, but that’s just the nature of the road. PennDOT’s statewide crash data confirms it and it’s true, rush hour really does matter.

In 2024, the single worst hour for crashes in Pennsylvania was 3:00–3:59 PM, with 8,369 crashes. The late-afternoon window stays hot from there, 4:00 PM (8,189 crashes) and 5:00 PM (8,005 crashes). That trio represents the peak crash block of the day and lines up with school dismissals, end-of-shift traffic, and heavier mixing of local and highway trips.

Crashes in Pennsylvania

Fatal crashes tell a slightly different story. While afternoon has the most fender-benders, fatalities peak in the evening, with 6:00 PM and 8:00 PM each recording 70 fatalities in 2024. 7:00 PM and 5:00 PM weren’t far behind at 66 and 69 fatalities, respectively.

PennDOT points out that some hours show a relatively small share of crashes but are “much more deadly,” citing 8:00 PM as an example in 2024. Translation: more darkness, fatigue, and weekend activity can raise the severity even if the crash count isn’t the highest.

For weekly rhythm, Friday logged the most crashes overall (18,147; 16.4% of the year), and weekend days carry a larger share of fatalities than crashes; alcohol and nighttime driving are likely factors.

Takeaway: If you want to avoid the most crashes, steer clear of 3–5 PM when possible. If you’re worried about severity, be extra cautious around 6–9 PM, when fatalities are most common.

