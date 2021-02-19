Most Expensive Penthouse in Philadelphia

Living in a penthouse has to be extremely flashy. The first thing that comes to mind when I hear the word penthouse is "oh, wow, expensive." In Philadelphia, you can find some great places to live especially in the Center City area. Some places in Philly aren't cheap. Affordability can definitely play a factor in where we choose to live.

Speaking of not being affordable, in the City of Brotherly Love there is a penthouse located at The Laurel that is not cheap whatsoever. According to Zillow, the penthouse located at 1911 Walnut St #4801, Philadelphia, PA 19103 costs $25 million. It's a beautiful penthouse but wow that is crazy-expensive.

This penthouse gives you an amazing view of the city of Philadelphia and it has 4 bedrooms and 6 baths. The listing on Zillow calls this penthouse a "mansion in the sky."