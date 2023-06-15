Philly’s Most Expensive Penthouse Just Hit the Market & We’ve Got The Stunning Pictures

For about a year a new property located at 1911 Walnut has been the most expensive residential property for sale in Philadelphia, Pa., according to our recent analysis of Zillow.com.

But, apparently, there's a new chief in town when it comes to expensive homes.

A prestigious penthouse, which is located at 500 Walnut Street, just hit the market and was just listed at an impressive price point of $25.9 million.

The penthouse located at 1911 Walnut is listed at "just" $25 million, according to Zillow.com.

So what makes the penthouse at 500 Walnut Street so incredible? Well, we've outlined some of the penthouse's impressive features below, and we have even more pictures posted so you can get a vibe.

It's two floors in what's described as "one of Philadelphia's most sought-after buildings."

It has floor-to-ceiling views that you can see across the city (keep scrolling to see those impressive pictures.).

It's quite large too. The listing says the property is about 8,400 square feet, with what's described as "an astounding 2,500 square feet of outdoor space."

It's listed by Douglas Pearson of Kurfiss Sotheby's International Realty. Click here to view the full listing.

So what does the building itself offer? Well, 500 Walnut's website boasts about the building's impressive amenities.

They boast about their robotic parking, they're a 50-foot lap pool, a spacious fitness center and spa, and even a 4,000-square-foot open-air terrace, which overlooks Independence Hall. Those views must be absolutely stunning given the location.

They also say that guests can enjoy a fully furnished, completely private guest suite, they say on their website.

It also probably helps that it is located in one of the nicest neighborhoods in all of Philadelphia. "Independence National Historical Park is literally across the street," as their website says. Plus, Washington Square and Society Hill are nearby too.

So let's look at the pictures of this property: