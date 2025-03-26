Fine dining is something that you either love or think is a waste of time.

A lot of people tend to enjoy a bougie dinner out and treat it as a once-in-a-while thing.

Other people take fine dining very seriously and go more frequently. I personally don’t fall into the “fine dining trap.”

Sometimes restaurants will advertise that they are the best around simply because they have expensive and unique menu items.

I’m more of a quality type of person—I would rather have a really good meal at a low-key restaurant than go somewhere just because it’s “fancy.”

On special occasions, I do like to treat myself and go out for a little bit more of an upscale meal.

If you’re from Pennsylvania and love upscale dining, you may want to check out this restaurant.

Love Food has officially named the most expensive restaurant in all of Pennsylvania—and it has some shocking menu items.

Where Is the Most Expensive Restaurant in Pennsylvania?

According to Love Food, the most expensive restaurant in Pennsylvania is Barclay Prime in Philadelphia.

There are normal menu items on this restaurant’s menu like crab cakes, scallops, a chopped salad, and more. The most intriguing menu item, though, is their Barclay Prime Cheesesteak.

Confusing, right?

A cheesesteak on a fine dining menu? Well, the cheesesteak itself is made of wagyu beef, black truffle, fried onions, Cooper Sharp cheese, and is served with half a bottle of champagne—all for the small price of $140.

Even though we’re from Philadelphia and love cheesesteaks, would you pay $140 for this one?

Even though I mentioned before I try not to fall into the fine dining traps, I feel like I would have to try it at least once.

Barclay Prime is located at 237 S 18th Street in Philadelphia.

