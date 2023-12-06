Say Goodbye! This Shuttered NJ Diner Will Be Demolished For a Taco Bell and Coffee Shop

It's an end of an era for this South Jersey town; one of many closed New Jersey diners will face demolition.

The now-vacant Penn Queen Diner, located at 7349 N Crescent Blvd in Pennsauken, will be demolished to make way for a new Taco Bell and Tim Hortons, according to 42Freeway.

Earlier this year, the future of the empty diner was in question when a firm in Pennsylvania put in a proposal to the Pennsauken zoning board to tear the place down. The plan was to replace it with a Taco Bell and a coffee shop - and now that's what about to happen, as the proposal was approved in September.

Built in 1964, Penn Queen reigned as a South Jersey staple for decades and was a representation of classic New Jersey diner culture. Now it's one of the many diners that have closed, especially in the last few years.

Failed Comebacks

Attempts had been made both in 1989 and in 2019 (under new ownership) to renovate and revitalize the diner that once employed about 75 people. But then once the pandemic hit in 2020, business took a turn for the worse when the world shut down and it wasn't able to recover, like so many other restaurants and businesses.

Now as it sits empty on a lonely corner, it's not the prettiest thing to look at. Its exterior and worn signage really shows its age.

When will the diner be demolished?

It's unclear when the building will be demolished, but keep your eyes open. No word yet on when construction for the new Taco Bell and Tim Hortons will begin.

Are you sad to see yet another New Jersey diner come down? What do you think the site should be replaced with?

