Pennsylvania City ranked high on new most mosquitoes list

A new list is out of the cities across the country that are infested with the most mosquitoes and a Pennsylvania city is pretty high on the list.

It's getting to be that time of year when mosquitoes start showing up, wreaking havoc on your outdoor fun.

Most of the time you don't even realize you've been attacked until after the fact.

It's usually when you're home trying to relax or sleep and you start itching.

Mosquito itches are the worst, wouldn't you agree?

No matter how much you scratch your mosquito bites, they continue to itch for what seems like forever. Ugh.

How do you sooth your mosquito bites?

Calamine Lotion can help soothe mosquito bite itch

There are so many suggested ways. Of course, the old calamine lotion trick, which never seems to work for me.

I've heard to slather some toothpaste on bites, make a "x" mark with your fingernail on top of your bite, take an oatmeal bath if you have them everywhere...the list goes on and on.

According to Terminix, mosquitoes are considered the deadliest animal in the world. Crazy, right? They're so small.

Even though we see them as just a summer annoyance, they can carry diseases and can pose a health risk.

Each year, the ranking of the most mosquito-infected cities is meant to bring awareness so you can prevent them for ruining your life.

Temperature and moisture can affect how many mosquitoes are around

Taking things like temperature, moisture, and more into consideration, the list ranked the 50 U.S. cities with the most mosquitoes.

A city in Pennsylvania ranked higher than any other city in the state.

Beware if you live in the City of Brotherly Love.

Get ready to itch.

Philadelphia is #6 on the Top 50 U.S. Cities with most mosquitoes

Philadelphia landed at #6. Yikes.

If you're going there this summer, stock up on Calamine Lotion.

Two more PA cities also made the list. Pittsburgh landed at #40 and Harrisburg is at #47.

To see the entire list of U.S. cities with the most mosquitos, click here.

