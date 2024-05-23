It's not even Memorial Day Weekend yet (we're close) and I've already gotten my first few mosquito bites.

Ugh. Mosquito bites are so annoying.

I feel like whatever I try and do to get them to stop itching, doesn't work.

I've put toothpaste on them. I've tried putting a cool washcloth over top of them. Calamine Lotion didn't really work.

A friend of mine suggested putting one of those Bounty dryer sheets in my pocket when I'm outside to keep them away. I still need to try that method.

While searching online for home remedies to keep me from scratching my skin off, I saw an article that listed the colors that actually attract mosquitos.

I was shocked. I have many shirts that are these colors.

Unless you're ok with mosquito bites (I don't know anyone who is), you many want to steer clear of wearing these colors or grab some new clothes before heading to that BBQ or hanging outside this summer.

If your clothes are the 4 colors below, beware, mosquitos could be headed right for you.

Red

Orange

Cyan

Black

Got it?

How many of these colors dominate your closet? Yeah, me too.

Now you know what to pick from your closet if you're spending any time outside during mosquito summer (typically summer).

If you avoid those 4 colors it's not a guarantee that you'll stay mosquito bite-free, but it could definitely help to keep those pesky bugs from biting you every time you're outside.

To read more about how colors affect mosquitos, click here.

