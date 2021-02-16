Most Popular Fasting Fails During Lent

Happy Fat Tuesday! Is it a bad thing that I have a love-hate relationship for this day? I think it's cool that I get to pig out on everything I want to eat, however, it's really the last day I'll be able to do it for a little bit. Fat Tuesday is the day before Ash Wednesday, which is the start of the Christian calendar of Lent, which is a time where typically Catholics give up something until Easter. I am not Catholic however, I do practice Lent! I think it's really good for those who are religious, and for those who just want to do something to better for their health overall. One of the things I struggle with the most is actually finishing out Lent strong. So I came up with a list of things that people tend to fail at fasting during Lent. Just a heads up, I may or may not also be talkin about myself.

Popular Fasting Fails During Lent