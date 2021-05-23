Multiple people have died following a mass shooting Saturday night in Bridgeton (Cumberland County), NJ, reports say.

Reports say that "multiple" persons have died, and several others were injured, but the exact number of victims was not immediately clear. However, the number of victims appears to be fairly large.

"Source tells me multiple dead, many others shot. The numbers I'm hearing would put this into one of NJ's worst mass shootings in recent memory," News 12 New Jersey reporter Jim Murdoch wrote on Facebook around 8 am Sunday.



Get our free mobile app



Police were called to the home on E. Commerce Street in Fairfield Township around 11:50 pm. More than 100 people were attending the party overnight, and television footage from 6ABC shows debris scattering the front lawn on Sunday morning.

Several of the shooting victims were transported to the car by private vehicle police said, which could make the process of identifying all of the victims more difficult, 6ABC reported.

Melissa Helmbrecht, who works with at-risk young people in town via Hopeloft, an organization in town, told NBC10 that several youths from her organization attended the party last night.



“It was hundreds of people, our neighbors, who were just getting together because it was the first really warm, nice night. There were a lot of parties and get-togethers throughout the community, and this was probably the biggest," Helmbrecht said.

More details including any suspects or motives were also not immediately clear.

Bridgeton, NJ is located about 12 miles southeast of Vineland, NJ in a relatively rural portion of Cumberland County.

LOOK: Here Are 30 Foods That Are Poisonous to Dogs To prepare yourself for a potential incident, always keep your vet's phone number handy, along with an after-hours clinic you can call in an emergency. The ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center also has a hotline you can call at (888) 426-4435 for advice.

Even with all of these resources, however, the best cure for food poisoning is preventing it in the first place. To give you an idea of what human foods can be dangerous, Stacker has put together a slideshow of 30 common foods to avoid. Take a look to see if there are any that surprise you.