Autumn Arts Festival Next Weekend in Lawrenceville, NJ

The weather's changing, there's a chill in the air, it's time for fall fun. The Autumn Arts Festival in Lawrenceville is coming up on Saturday, October 9th, from Noon - 4pm, presented by Lawrenceville Main Street.

It's the biggest and best outdoor event to ever happen in downtown Lawrenceville. It will be at Weeden Park on Main Street, up Craven Lane, and on the fields of Lawrenceville Elementary School. It's all within walking distance and a great way to catch up with friends before the cold winter months arrive.

There will be games, a community art project, lots of food from the amazing restaurants in Lawrenceville, over 140 vendors, crafters, and two stages of live music.

Check out the live music schedule:

Lawrenceville Main Street

Admission is FREE. Bring your family and friends. Don't miss the fun.

COVID-19 vaccines will be available from 12pm - 4pm. No appointment is needed, just show up. It's also free.

Just incase Mother Nature doesn't cooperate, the rain date will be Sunday, October 10th.

Go on out, get some fresh air, and enjoy.

CHECK IT OUT: These Are The Biggest Pop Stars From New Jersey