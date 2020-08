Bensalem, oh such a beautiful town. Great people and beautiful houses. Question for you though. When you think of Bensalem do you think of million-dollar homes? Probably not, right? We were able to find this little mansion in the Bensalem area that you MUST see. Doesn't look like a 2 million dollar home but then you start noticing why it's so pricey. It’s mainly because it's an 8-acre multi-family home.