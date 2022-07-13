Every third Sunday in July, we celebrate National Ice Cream Day!

This year, the sweet day is on July 17, and to celebrate, you've gotta take advantage of some of the delicious deals.

I mean what could be better than a cool ice cream cone on a hot summer Sunday in July - at a discount!?

So where can you stop in to get some deals, discounts and freebies on Sunday? Let's take a look!

Baskin Robbins will be offering $5 off any order of $15 or more July 17 - July 23! If you're coming in-store, scan your BR coupon in the app. If you're ordering online, use promo code "BECOOLER".

You can also celebrate with their limited-time flavor of the month, Oreo S'mores!

Burger King

National Ice Day at Burger King?? Yep! If you sign up for their Rewards Club in the app you can get a FREE vanilla soft serve with any purchase of $1 or more. Nice!

Do you like brookies? Good. At Carvel's you can get a limited-time brookie ice cream when you BOGO FREE small cup or cone of Brookie soft serve or any other Carvel soft serve flavor!

Cold Stone Creamery

They're keeping their sweet deal under wraps right now, but you can download their app to get ready for it!

Dairy Queen

We don't know exactly what it is yet, but they've got something coming! Download their app and keep your eyes open!

Haagen Daz

Celebrate National Ice Cream Month, from July 1-16, enter to win free Häagen-Dazs ice cream and limited edition merch! On July 17 (National Ice Cream Day), they'll select 3 winners.

Whole Foods

Save 25% on select ice cream items for a limited time!

Also check out these local ice cream shops and support small and local business!

