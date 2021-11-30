NBC’s ‘Annie Live!’ to Feature Teen Actress from Toms River NJ

Remember the name Jadaya Bivins. She's a local actress who's just gotten a big break as part of the cast of NBC's live broadcast of the musical 'Annie'.

It's a 'Hard Knock Life', or is it? For 15-year-old Bivins, a Toms River NJ native, nabbing a role in a major network production is simply the next step in a career in music and acting that began when she was just a first grader.

From singing in school talent shows, to bigger gigs at Asbury's famed Stone Pony, and even Apollo Theater in New York, Jadaya's been building to her moment on national television for years, according to Patch.com.

As a sixth grader, she even landed the lead in Toms River Intermediate South school's production of 'Into The Woods'.

But it was Society Performers Academy in Point Pleasant Beach that reportedly encouraged Bivins to add acting to her repertoire. From there, she landed a talent agent in New York City, which resulted in scoring an audition for NBC's 'Annie'.

Jadaya's journey to 'Annie Live!' has been going on since July when she received her first call back, Patch.com reports. She ultimately got a part in the orphan ensemble, and has been rehearsing for months alongside Oscar-nominated actress Taraji P. Henson, who's playing the iconic role of Miss Hannigan.

I am a self-confessed 'Annie' JUNKIE. It's one of my all-time favorite musicals, so I cannot wait to watch this!

You can look for Jadaya Bivins this Thursday night, December 2nd at 8 p.m. when 'Annie' goes live on NBC from Gold Coast Studios in Bethpage, New York. The musical also stars Harry Connick, Jr. as Daddy Warbucks, with Celina Smith playing Orphan Annie.

Looks like Jadaya's got a bright future ahead of her!

