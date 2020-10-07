All of Netflix’s Christmas Movies and Shows For 2020
So many of our favorite holiday traditions go right out the window this year because of the pandemic. Visiting family, gathering together, celebrating in large groups — so many of these things will be difficult or impossible in 2020. We’re going to need a lot of comfort viewing to get through it all.
Thankfully, our favorite holiday tradition — watching endless Christmas movies and shows every night in November and December — is probably the safest way to celebrate the season in 2020. To help get you through this ridiculous year, Netflix has an entire slate of new holiday-themed shows and films they will be releasing every week between the end of October and December 25.
The highlights include a sequel to The Christmas Chronicles starring Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn, a new season of The Great British Baking Show: Holidays, and a Dolly Parton Christmas movie that has an incredible publicity photo. (Check it out below.) Plus, if you like Netflix’s making-of documentary series The Movies That Made Us, they have a whole new Christmas-themed season called The Holiday Movies That Made Us.
That arrives on December 1. Here’s the rest of what’s coming to Netflix this holiday season:
October 28
Holidate (Film)
Coming in November
Überweihnachten (TV)
November 10
Dash & Lily (TV)
November 5
Operation Christmas Drop (Film)
November 13
Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey (Film)
November 18
Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas (TV)
November 19
The Princess Switch: Switched Again (Film)
November 20
Alien Xmas (Film)
November 22
Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square (Film)
November 24
Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday (TV)
November 25
The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two (Film)
November 27
A Go! Go! Cory Carson Christmas (TV)
Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker (Film)
Sugar Rush Christmas: Season 2 (TV)
November 29
Wonderoos: Holiday Holiday! (TV)
Coming in December
Home For Christmas: Season 2 (TV)
How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding (TV)
December 1
Angela’s Christmas Wish (Film)
The Holiday Movies That Made Us (TV)
December 3
Chico Bon Bon and the Very Berry Holiday (TV)
Tudo Bem No Natal Que Vem (Film)
December 4
Captain Underpants Mega Blissmas (TV)
The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 3 (TV)
December 5
Mighty Express: A Mighty Christmas (TV)
December 8
Super Monsters: Santa's Super Monster Helpers (TV)
December 9
Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love: Christmas (TV)
The Big Show Show: Christmas (TV)
December 11
A Trash Truck Christmas (TV)
