With the COVID-19 pandemic and quarantine, most people spent their time on Netflix. The company shared data that revealed the most-streamed shows on the platform.

The most streamed television show on the streaming platform for 2020 is Cocomelon. You may be wondering how you never heard of it. It's a preschool nursery rhyme show. It was originally created as a YouTube channel that gained so much success that it became a television show. It spent 104 days on Netflix's top 10 ranker, according to Variety via ReelGood. Only The Office has spent more days on the coveted chart.

Coming in at No. 2 is The Office followed by the Netflix original, The Queen's Gambit. Unsurprisingly, Tiger King placed No. 4 while Ozark reached No. 5.

The Office was Netflix's most-streamed show in 2019 although the series ended in 2013. When it originally aired on NBC, a commercial was reported to cost $178,840 for a 30-second timeslot, which was the highest for any NBC scripted show.

Overall, Netflix's original content was a giant success. The Queen's Gambit became the most-watched scripted limited series on the streaming giant. Over 62 million accounts watched the show within the first 28 days of its release. Tiger King had 64 million accounts tune in the first thirty days of release.

Rounding out the top ten are Outer Banks, The Umbrella Academy, Unsolved Mysteries, Cobra Kai and Love Is Blind.