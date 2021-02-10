Netflix To Adapt ‘Redwall’ Books Into Animated Films, TV Series

Netflix officially acquired the rights to Brian Jaques’ popular animal adventure book series, Redwall. The streaming giant is planning an animated feature film as well as an event series based on the stories. The Redwall books have sold over 30 million copies worldwide, and Netflix’s deal with Penguin Random House Children gives them complete access to all 22 of Jaques’ books.

Beginning with 1986’s Redwall, the book series follows the lives of anthropomorphic woodland animals in the forest haven of Redwall Abbey. The first adaptation from Netflix is an animated movie from Patrick McHale, who is known for creating the Cartoon Network series Over the Garden Wall. Next up is a television series based on Martin the Warrior, the ferocious mouse who co-founded Redwall Abbey and headlined the sixth Redwall book.

Said Alan Ingram, representative of The Redwall Abbey Company, in a statement: “Brian would have been very happy to see that Netflix shares his joy and desire to bring his stories to life as a new universe of films, series and potentially much more for audiences of all ages to enjoy.” The Redwall Abbey Company began owning Jaques’ intellectual property following his passing in 2011.

This isn't the first time Redwall has been adapted for the small screen. From 1999-2002, an animated TV series based on the books aired on Teletoon in Canada, and was independently distributed in America on PBS.

“We couldn't be more delighted to announce this deal,” said fiction publisher at Penguin Random House Children Ben Horslen in a statement. “These perennially popular stories have been etched onto the hearts of millions of readers, and we are thrilled to partner with Netflix to bring those beloved characters on screen for families worldwide to enjoy.”