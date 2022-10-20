At what point does fandom cross the line from exciting to disturbing?

It's exciting when television shows and movies tape in your neighborhood. It gives a sense of pride and importance to know that your town is being represented on the big screen.

We've experienced that here with movies like The Amityville Horror, and shows like Jersey Shore. Well, maybe we don't feel so much pride about Jersey Shore, but the filming locations do bring a lot of tourists.

Now that Netflix has submitted a bid to build production studios at Fort Monmouth, we may be seeing more of our towns on the silver screen.

With that exposure brings fans who are eager to visit the locations of their favorite shows. According to NJ.com, residents in Westfield are currently feeling these pains as fans of the Netflix show The Watcher flock to the house from the series to take pictures.

The sudden spike in tourism has created traffic in the area, and caused concern for the safety of the home's owners. The article goes on to say that the neighborhood residents are taking their frustrations out on the visitors by shouting at them.

I'd be lying if I said I haven't paid a visit to famous filming locations. When I visited Los Angeles, I went to Tom Tom, SUR, and Pump - all settings from the Bravo show Vanderpump Rules. But those are restaurants, and not private residences.

So, when does fandom become too much?

As long as visiting fans are respectful, keep to themselves, and don't linger around the home, or touch anything, there's nothing wrong with taking a picture or two.

Residents aren't doing the right thing by shouting at visitors. I get the frustration, but if anything, that could cause situations to escalate and potentially get dangerous. Plus, these visitors may be bringing business to local shops and restaurants.

No matter where you visit, it's always important to treat the area how you'd like your own home to be treated.

