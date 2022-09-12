The owners of a turn-of-the 19th century home in Westfield, New Jersey did not feel welcome in their new neighborhood, and from the looks of it, neither do the characters in an upcoming Netflix series inspired by the home.

Do you remember The Broaddus Family? About eight years ago, they purchased a six-bedroom, Dutch colonial-style home dating back to 1905 for a little over $1 million, NJ.com reports. They believed they'd found the perfect place to raise their kids. Who could blame them? This place is gorgeous.

Someone, or SOMEONES, did not share their sentiment. According to NJ.com, The Broaddus' started getting threatening letters from an anonymous writer who claimed to be watching the house and the couples' three children.

That unnerved Derek and Maria Broaddus enough to reverse their plans to move into the home.

Creepy, huh? Well, producer Ryan Murphy, the twisted mind behind 'American Horror Story' agreed. Enter the new Netflix series 'The Watcher'. The series, based on the legacy of the Westfield, Union County home that sent The Broaddus' running, stars some pretty high-profile Hollywood stars, including Jennifer Coolidge ('Legally Blonde'; 'The White Lotus'), Oscar-nominee Naomi Watts ('Birdman'), and Bobby Cannavale ('Vinyl'; 'Third Watch').

In 'The Watcher', a married couple, buy what they believe to be their dream home, complete with a backyard swimming pool.

Coolidge plays an enthusiastic realtor named Karen Calhoun who makes the deal with Nora and Dean Brannock (Watts and Cannavale) to purchase the Westfield house.

But nosy neighbors abound and take trespassing to a whole new level.

I LOVE scary movies, especially ones based on creepy and haunted houses, like 'The Amityville Horror' and 'Nightmare on Elm Street', so I can't wait to watch this series. It's reportedly due to hit Netflix sometime in October.

Check out the trailer for 'The Watcher' below! It comes off as a farcical episode of MTV's 'Cribs', and definitely grabs your attention.

