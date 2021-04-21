New 7-Eleven Planned for Hamilton Township

Google

A new 7-Eleven convenience store and gas station may be coming to Hamilton Township, according to TAPinto Hamilton/Robbinsville.

There can never be too many convenience stores/gas stations, especially when you need your morning coffee, fast, or your car's on E, right? Lol. Convenience stores have really stepped up their game in the past few years, with so many more food options, and newer, more modern designs.

If this new 7-Eleven is approved by Hamilton Township's Zoning Board, it would be built near the intersection of Klockner Road and Whitehorse - Mercerville Road, where the old bank was (it's been empty for a few years), near Golden Dawn diner, and Rossi's, and across from Tree King. What's interesting about this location is that there's already a 7-Eleven across the street. I'm assuming that would be shut down when the new & improved location opens.

The article states the planned, new 7-Eleven would be 3,043 square feet, with gas pumps and outdoor propane service. There's already an Exxon gas station across from the proposed location. The new 7-Eleven would give customers a choice, and allow them to do some price comparing.

There isn't a 7-Eleven near me, just a Quick Chek and Wawa, so I took a look at the website, and was pleasantly surprised by the variety. There are a lot of healthy choices like fresh salads and fruits. Plus, sandwiches, pizzas, snacks (the hummus and pretzels look good), bakery items, cold pressed juices, and more.

I'll let you know if it gets approved. The next Hamilton Township Zoning Board Meeting is Monday, April 26th at 6:30pm.