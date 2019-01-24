New Breweries & A Beer Garden Are Opening In Bucks County Soon

Bucks County is about to become a craft beer lover's heaven because this year three new breweries and a beer garden are opening up in the area.

Here are the new places that are expected to open in the coming months according to Patch.com:

The Newtown Brewing Company - Newtown, PA

The brewery and taproom will be opening this summer in the Newtown Business Commons. The owner,Gregg Bonstein, says that they10 beers on tap that will rotate between IPAs, wheat beers, pale ales and more. Along with serving craft beers, they plan on having ciders, wines and other spirits. They also will have food trucks near by, and have fun events planned like trivia nights, movie nights, and live music.

Warwick Farm Brewing - Jamison, PA

There's no official opening date just yet, but their taproom and brewery will be located on a farm off Almshouse Road. You can count on them being ready to serve you in their establishment this year.

Odd Logic Brewing Co. - Bristol, PA

This brewery will be located a location on route 13, where they plan on serving and brewing small batch beers and have food trucks.

Trolley Barn Public Market - Quakertown, PA

This sounds like it will be more than just a beer garden because they also plan on having a pub, a cafe and other vendors on the premise. As for the beer garden, it will have an outdoor area, a covered pavilion, and a game area where you can play a round of cornhole and more.

Read more about these upcoming breweries and beer garden go here