New Brewery in Langhorne is Open for Business

There's a new brewery that just opened in Langhorne yesterday and they are ready for beer lovers to come in and check it out. Aristaeus Craft Brewing Company is located on Big Oak Road in Langhorne.

I originally heard about the opening of Aristaeus Craft Brewing Company on The Patch and since my hubby loves breweries, I had to check it out. Their Facebook Page is loaded with information about this new business and they have a lot to offer.

Besides a tasting room and taproom, they have eight brews on tap, inside and outdoor tables and a really good amount of parking. They are open Thursday thru Saturday, check out their hours of operation here.

For those who aren't that into beer, but have friends and significant others that do, they even have a good amount of wine from Stony Run Winery.

My husband is a beer connoisseur. He loves when we go to a restaurant and they have a huge craft beer list. He also loves visiting local breweries and tasting craft beers from all over. When we plan a parent's day out, we'll plan to visit a bunch of local breweries and I'm usually the designated driver.

I usually let my husband drink and I do the driving since I am not much of a beer drinker. My husband knows this and he will usually look for a brewery that sells something else besides beer like seltzer or cider. I enjoy the ambiance, so I always have a good time wherever I go.

We love supporting local businesses, so hopefully we can check this new brewery out soon.