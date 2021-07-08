New Date for Fireworks at Shady Brook Farm in Yardley, PA

Great news. My friends at Shady Brook Farm in Yardley, PA, has rescheduled their fireworks show that had to be canceled due to weather back on July 3rd, according to the farm's official Facebook page.

The NEW DATE is Friday, July 16th. Save the date. The fireworks show will be immediately following the unWINEd concert on the farm's Festival Field. Bring your family and friends for a fun, relaxing, night.

Yeah, Mother Nature was definitely not cooperating for many of the fireworks shows in the area over the 4th of July holiday weekend. But, thankfully, Shady Brook Farm found a way to make it work, so we could all enjoy them.

Don't miss it. It's going to be so much fun. Tickets are only $10 online and $12 when you walk up to the gate, if it's not sold out. Get your tickets right now by clicking here.

If you already had tickets, you need to change them to this new date, click here for directions. It's easy. You will get a new order confirmation email.

The Sensational Soul Cruisers were supposed to perform on July 3rd as well. That show will hopefully be rescheduled in the fall.

There's another UnWINEd concert and fireworks night scheduled for Saturday, September 4th, 2021.

I love fireworks, don't you?

While you're at the farm, make sure to check out their homegrown summer crops. Blueberries are in season now. You can cut sunflowers too. Coming in August blackberry, raspberry, and peach picking. Yum. The Farm Market and Garden Center are open...shop local.

For everything the farm has to offer, click here. Enjoy.

