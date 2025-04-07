Fireworks and the Jersey Shore are like America and apple pie. They just go together, right?

This year that won’t be the case for one Jersey Shore town who will NOT host their big display on Independence Day 2025.

First, let’s take a look at what is happening at the Jersey Shore:

From Cape May to Asbury Park, all summer long up and down the Jersey coast there are stunning firework displays.

Fireworks are Iconic at the Jersey Shore

From weekly events in towns like Seaside Heights to massive events sponsored by casinos in Atlantic City, there’s always an organized display lighting up the skies in Jersey.

So we were surprised to learn that one of the biggest and most anticipated firework shows of the entire year will look pretty different this year.

Beachwood, NJ Won't Have Fireworks on July 4, 2025

For decades, Beachwood has hosted Ocean County’s largest fireworks display as they light up the skies over the Toms River.

That display, of course, has almost always taken place on the Fourth of July. Sure, there have been some scheduling adjustments because of COVID and weather. But it’s a tradition that’s held pretty strong.

There was an all out cancelation in 2018 that was caused by an issue with the company providing the display, our sister station 92.7 WOBM reminds us.

But since then, they've been consistent. They're attended by thousands in Beachwood, Toms River, Pine Beach, Island Heights and more who gather around the Toms River for the iconic display.

So we were surprised to learn that this year’s show in Beachwood, NJ WON'T take place on the Fourth of July.

Beachwood, NJ Moves Fireworks to July 5, 2025

Instead, this year the big show on the Toms River is going down on Saturday, July 5 at dusk. At least that's what we saw on the borough website's calendar where it shows the fireworks as taking place on July 5, 2025.

And, yes, I assume that many people haven't flipped ahead yet to July to notice this news.

We reached out to Borough officials to find out if they had any information about the change to this year’s schedule, but as of publishing time we have not heard back.

Why Did Beachwood, NJ Postpone the 2025 Fireworks?

Though, we ARE wondering why it happened. Is it because of a scheduling conflict? Did the Borough want to avoid having the show on a Friday night?

We aren't sure (yet). Though we'll update this article if we hear any more info.

For now...

The good news is that this year’s show WILL still carry on. The bad news? We’ll have to wait an extra day.